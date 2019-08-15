Editor:
Our legislators should realize expanding Medicaid would help resolve some of the mental health issues among the large uninsured population in Florida. As it is now, anyone without insurance is unable to get the mental health assistance they need, especially long term.
Making Medicaid available to those without any health benefits would also allow these same people to be seen and treated for routine illnesses and accidents. Our governor seems to think just going to the ER should work, but that is often unnecessary and always costly. Worse yet, if someone leaves the ER with a prescription and doesn’t have money, there is no place that will fill that RX. That just leads to more ER visits and ultimately could end in a lengthy hospital stay — or worse.
Some 2.6 million Floridians (approximately 13.3% residents) lack health insurance. That is three times higher than Vermont (3.8%). The national average is 9.4%. Only four states are higher" Texas (17.1%), Alaska (14.9%), Georgia and Oklahoma (tied at 13.9% each). Florida also has the largest number of disabled residents of any state in the country, 28%. We need to become much more pro-active in serving Floridians.
As Florida continues to grow, we need “real solutions” to the myriad of increasing challenges this state will face. Surely making “mental health” an “auditorium topic for sixth graders” is not the best we can do.
Marilyn Foley
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.