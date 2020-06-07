Editor:
In his May 16 letter, a writer criticizes David Jones, our Florida House District 75 candidate, for “demanding” federal assistance for COVID-19’s assaults on working people. He is taking the Republican view that a budget is balanced only by tax cuts (for all but the top 2%) and/or by cutting spending (for social programs that help the other 98%).
Any budget is balanced when income equals expenditures. In order to protect and improve quality of life for all citizens, state governments need sufficient income. The writer knows this.
Today’s $3 trillion heroes stimulus bill would provide $500 billion for state and local governments, far more than the $159 billion allotted in the Republican-sponsored CARES Act. Florida’s constitution, like those of most states, requires a balanced budget. Thus, Florida cannot borrow huge sums of money as the federal government can.
And because of COVID-19, states cannot depend upon their usual income streams, like taxes.
State pride, when refusing much needed and deserved federal aid, is false pride. Why does the letter writer not want Florida to accept heroes money? After all, it is money Florida taxpayers sent to Washington in the first place.
Why look a gift horse in the mouth, especially when we already have paid for this gift?
Karen J. Fisk
Rotonda West
