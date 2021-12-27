Editor:  

Anyone who has lived in Florida for any length of time knows how horrible many drivers are down here.

In the past two days, I've seen drivers not grant right of way to emergency vehicles with full lights and sirens going.

Come on folks, if that ambulance was trying to get to your loved one, or that fire truck rushing to your house on fire, would you be OK with these vehicles being held up by inconsiderate drivers?

A little consideration - and respect - goes a long way.

Patricia A. Moshure

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments