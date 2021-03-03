Editor:
If an individual access the State of Florida Covid 19 vaccine site using a computer, they are asked if they are an epipen user. If an epipen user accesses the State Covid 19 vaccine by telephone they are asked if they are epipen users. If the caller responds yes, the caller is directed to go to a hospital or their physician for the Covid 19 vaccine. Presumably they are also removed from the email list.
When one calls the HCA, which owns 50 hospitals in Florida including Fawcett, they are advised that the HCA is not dispensing Covid 19 vaccine. If one calls their physician, they are advised that the pPhysician does not have the vaccine and they should call the hospital. Bayfront Hospital, after receiving a flood of calls from individuals accessing the state site, to their credit was responsive and created a wait list. Unfortunately, they have no Covid 19 vaccine.
I have brought this problem to the attention of Governor DeSantis office both by email and phone conversation with his staff. I have not received a response to the emails and his staff suggested I read the governor’s bulletin board, which I have done. It has not addressed the issue. The governor announced that he was stopping furnishing vaccine to hospitals. When hospitals complained, he said they had enough supply.
It would appear that the epipen users in Florida are not about to receive the Covid 19 vaccine.
Salvatore Castronovo
Punta Gorda
