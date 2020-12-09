Editor:
Floridians have two problems – Washington and Tallahassee. We send politicians to both of these cities where their criminal backgrounds are overlooked but they pass laws that affect all of us. Meanwhile, Floridians with the same drug problems can’t get hired for a minimum wage job, can’t pay their fines and are not allowed to vote.
Tallahassee gives a $17-plus-million-dollar jet to the governor, spends millions on tourism ads and even more on insultingly stupid lottery ads. Now Washington is giving Florida $28 million in pandemic aid (much too little, far too late!) and we know these funds won’t be spent wisely or ever reach those who need it most!
Meanwhile, too many children have seen their parents lose jobs or have their hours cut while their lives are totally disrupted. Many have been evicted from their homes while the more fortunate families move in with extended family and rely on food pantries.
The Realtors welcome the out-of-state buyers/investors because housing prices have skyrocketed. (Even $15/hour is going to be a joke if you only work 10 – 15 hours a week and have no benefits)! All these new “residents” weren’t here on 4/1 for the Census so while they are using our hospital beds and crowding our roads and schools, their former states will reap the benefits for the next 10 years!
We all see how devastating a tourist-based economy has been. Florida needs stable jobs with good wages and benefits and far less self-serving politicians!
Marilyn A. Foley
Punta Gorda
