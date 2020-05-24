Editor:

As we are slowly emerging from our COVID-19 cocoon, it might be a good time to reflect about the natural space we have provided for ourselves.

With people self-isolating and outside recreational areas having been closed, many began to look to the natural world just outside their windows. Was it a yard that was an inviting place to be, offering interesting areas to enjoy? Where a family can sit under the shade of a tree and among a variety of plants that will attract wildlife to observe?

Unfortunately, since development generally follows the blueprint of stripping away all vegetation and trees from a site, yards will consist only of expanses of grass with a few shrubs, a palm or two, and a couple of small, newly planted trees that will take years to produce any sort of canopy. This is a stark contrast to the natural environment that Florida had once provided, the “paradise” that enticed us to move here.

Consider a plan to create your own Florida-friendly yard and restore that paradise, one that is more compatible with Florida’s fragile environment. Plant native trees that are drought-tolerant, and can be in front yards that have a drainfield. Eliminate grass areas and replace with mulch beds and Florida-friendly plants for butterflies, and hummingbirds. Such a yard will require far less maintenance and costs much less than a traditional grass lawn! Visit www.peoplefortrees.com a non-profit group in North Port, for more information on how to create your own personal outdoor paradise.

Alice White

North Port

