Editor:
We know about the Tulsa Massacre from media coverage of the 100th anniversary of the 1921 horrific tragedy. Hundreds killed; blocks of Black Wall Street businesses destroyed. Testimony before Congress by 107-year-old childhood survivor Viola Fletcher destroyed the myth the catastrophe is “ancient history.”
Few Floridians know of the Ocoee Massacre, Nov. 2, 1920, presidential election day. Ignoring KKK threats, two African American residents of the town near Orlando attempted to vote. Turned away by election officials, a confrontation and shooting occurred. White vigilantes killed an estimated 35-50 Black residents, burning homes and community properties. Jules Percy had attempted to vote and was lynched. University of Florida historian Paul Ortiz described it as “the single bloodiest day in modern U.S. political history.” Ocoee became a whites-only town.
Tulsa and Ocoee are but two examples of the many killings, intimidation, and voter suppression of Blacks from Reconstruction until the Civil Rights Acts of 1960s. Research calculates 3,959 lynchings of Blacks in the South 1877-1950. Florida’s rate was highest. From 1888-1968, not a single Black was elected to the Florida legislature.
Florida’s history of voter suppression continues. Amendment 4 was approved in 2018 by 64% of voters to restore voting rights to over 1 million eligible felons. Gov DeSantis led the effort to prevent this. When do 71 votes count more than 5.1 million votes? When cast by GOP House members to pass a bill adding financial requirements making it impossible for most felons to vote. This session new voting restrictions were approved.
Steve Chupack
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.