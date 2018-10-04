Editor:
Another hit piece against the GOP! Yes Florida is better under GOP rule! I have lived here 16 years and see great things.
The Obama mess is over. Home sales are up! Construction is booming! We have a huge retiree population. Retirees love Florida! No state income tax! Everyone is hiring! We do not want a Socialist for governor! Support Ron DeSantis!
Annette Massey
Port Charlotte
