When unemployment insurance was needed, the state made it difficult to get. Eventually they came through.
A short while later, they said they wanted the money back. They charged interest and eventually said the debt to a collection agency who added much more to the debt.
Florida kicks you when you are down.
Ginger Cristina
Port Charlotte
