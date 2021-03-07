Editor:
This week the United States and European Union announced sanctions against Russia for its silencing of Alexei Navalny, backing him and the countless Russians who have taken to the streets in his support. Good for them, and good for us.
Meanwhile, here in Florida, legislation (HB1 and SB484) is advancing through our statehouse that could result in Floridians being arrested for simply attending peaceful assemblies at which damage was done by anyone at the event.
The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is designed to protect our freedom of speech, religion, press, and assembly, and the right to petition our government. Under HB1 and SB484, if one protester broke a window, which we all agree should not happen, everyone could be charged.
There’s been a lot of recent talk about “cancel culture”; arresting decent people for peacefully supporting ideas seems among the best ways to do it.
Exactly 160 years ago – March 4, 1861 – our first Republican president, Abraham Lincoln, said this in his first inaugural address:
“Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory…will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
As Florida’s Legislature considers HB1 and SB484, and as we think about America’s sustaining values, we must all consider how we want to be regarded by history – and be guided by our better angels.
Jim Hussey
Babcock Ranch
