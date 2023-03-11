To all you straight, white Republicans who are upset by history, equality, human rights and the differences among us, I say WTF-that is "Welcome to Florida."
You are in the right place. While our governor attempts to create a Republican fiefdom through gerrymandering, witch hunting, illegal firing of those who disagree with him, eliminating our rights to be informed, act or criticize, you do nothing. While he decimates educational standards, encourages the removal of reality from history, denies rights to LGBTQX and other minority Floridians, encourages censorship, refuses to accept our differences, you do nothing.
The fact that real substantive issues like housing and insurance costs are either being ignored or given minimal fixes doesn't seem to bother you as long as he panders to your non-inclusive ideology.
I have heard Florida described as pre-WW II Germany with theme parks and, while that is moderately humorous, it contains a frightening element of truth. As in pre-WW II Germany, there are those among us who are concerned, complacent or complicit. If ever there were a time to learn from history, it is now.
I hope that, within the rest of the U.S., there are enough people with sufficient foresight to understand that what is happening here is dangerous and goes beyond politics into control and abuse. It is detrimental to our citizens, our system of cemocracy and our country.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.