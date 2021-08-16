Sorry, an error occurred.
Editor:
Florida deserves the meme of the “Florida Man” inspired by headlines like this: “Florida man trapped in unlocked closet for two days.”
And headlines like this:
“Florida man opposes government interference while interfering with local governments, businesses and schools.”
“Florida man keeps businesses and schools open with customers and students dying to get in. No mask or vaccine required.”
“Florida man Hallucinates asylum seekers from Texas, sickened with Covid, washing up on Florida shores.”
“Florida man reasons it’s just the season not to be breathing.”
“Florida man does nothing to stop the spread while doing everything to stop others from stopping the spread.”
“Florida man interested in dead people voting does what he can to increase that voting bloc.”
So many headlines, so little time. Thanks to the governor and all the Florida men working so tirelessly to make us known as the “Live Free and Die” state.
Penelope Mayer
Punta Gorda
