Editor:
As someone who has been monitoring the pollution in the Gulf since last June, I take issue with some of your reporting (e.g. "207 manatee deaths") in the story with the headline, "Measuring red tide." A better title would have been "Measuring Toxic (Dead) Tide."
To date, sources (The South Florida Clean Water Movement, among others) have reported 894 manatee deaths (most recent was a baby manatee at Sanibel), 126 dead dolphins, 1,054 sea turtles, one alligator, millions of bait fish and many Goliath grouper, and not to mention all the bird deaths of late. As you are well aware, many of these species are "protected" under law.
Ask anyone who has lived here over 20 years and they all say the same thing. This is the worst they've ever seen and it is not "normal" red tide. People are suffering as the toxins are in the air.
We are well aware of the toxins from Mosaic and Big Sugar being released from Lake O and traveling down the Caloosahatchee and Peace rivers to the Gulf. We, also, are well aware of the criminal negligence perpetrated by the state, the governor and other powers who continue to bury their heads in the sand. This denial is not helping the situation.
The Gulf and waterways will not recover until the pollution stops. Nature would then be able to begin healing herself. We all must do our part by not using pesticides and protecting our most precious resource, water, by planting native species which are self-sustaining. Banning or boycotting the poisons such as Roundup would be a start. Let's all do our part to protect Florida's greatest blessing -- its waterways and Gulf.
Trudy Yukl
Englewood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.