Editor:
Why doesn't Florida have a bottle deposit law? With a deposit law, we could create jobs, help the homeless, reduce waste, help clean up our environment, with many other benefits. Other states have deposit laws and they work and they are all better off because of it. I wish our legislators would do what is right rather than cave in to the demands of big business donors.
Jim Aveck
Babcock Ranch
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.