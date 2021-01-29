Editor:

Why doesn't Florida have a bottle deposit law? With a deposit law, we could create jobs, help the homeless, reduce waste, help clean up our environment, with many other benefits. Other states have deposit laws and they work and they are all better off because of it. I wish our legislators would do what is right rather than cave in to the demands of big business donors.

Jim Aveck

Babcock Ranch

