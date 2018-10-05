Editor:
When we talk about how Florida is doing after 20 years of GOP leadership, we have to consider what happened in those 20 years.
Most impactful on Florida was the collapse of the housing market due to lax lending policies under Democrats that put poor risk people into mortgages they could not afford and sloppy loan servicing which lead to a market crash and a deep and protracted recession. We have to think about why our wages are basically stagnant. During the recession many workers left the area, especially in the higher-paying construction industry. We lost a lot of our middle class. Today, the lower tier of jobs is often being filled by unskilled, poorly educated and often illegal workers. It will take time for those people to gain the assets necessary to move them into higher wages.
Even when it comes to such things as health care, we must remember that the recession took many, many people from middle class into poverty.
This added large numbers needing assistance and no funds to provide it. This was not due to poor leadership on the state level, it was due to a massive federal government fail. Yes, we could have raised taxes on the few struggling workers. Who knows what would have resulted. Probably more would have slipped into poverty. There is no magic bullet.
Yet, even under adverse conditions, Florida has good education, low crime and low unemployment. Some might say the GOP has done remarkably well at managing a challenging situation.
Wilma Howe
Englewood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.