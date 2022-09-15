Florida has found new ways to discriminate! Laws restricting teaching curriculum and book bans succeed in minimizing and discriminating against children/families of color and gender! Public education is the right of all people, including people of color, all genders, disabilities, health, etc.
Teachers are gifted in using all kinds of situations to allow children to ask questions, discuss, broaden their knowledge, and learn how and where to find facts, and information so they can grow into critical thinking young people. Florida law now mandates teaching an incomplete version of history and restricting discussions of difficult societal conditions which eliminates a child’s ability to learn, wrestle with, and discern how best to deal with knowledge, feelings and opinions. This discriminates against those who expect all aspects of history to be taught and all questions, including human gender/sexuality to be discussed.
Ideally, parents enhance this education, but some children are not so blessed. Our responsibility as parents and teachers is to provide an inclusive education, enabling the growth of knowledgeable, discerning young people. They are our future! Education, not indoctrination is the foundation of a healthy society. Voting is a privilege. Vote Nov. 8.
