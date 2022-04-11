Needed some computer work done and checked the yellow pages, called Geeks on Site. Got three cancellations due to "no representative available." I told Vera “no” to the monthly $24.95 protection plan on the first call, and Jose on the third. Back to the yellow pages, called RC Computer Services, Inc. (local business), got same day service at less than half the hourly rate of Geeks. Computer problem fixed, was shown new programs explained in user friendly terms. Thank you, Richard, for you expertise and professionalism.
Charlotte County commissioners using innocent victims of Putin’s deadly and destructive war in Ukraine as a reason to write a letter requesting expansion of fossil fuel production in the U.S. is insensitive and shameful. We already have international “guests,” what we don’t need are rich oligarchs money laundering their cryptocurrency through real estate, Panama Papers?
What is the difference between Florida Republican legislature/Gov. DeSantis and Putin? Nothing. They rule by dismantling human and civil rights, restrictions on voting, First Amendment, women’s healthcare, “purification” of education, militarization of law enforcement, corporate greed over environmental safety, and destroying the middle class to achieve a wealth gap (no affordable housing, healthcare and low wages).
The maniacal pace of discriminatory laws being passed is stifling our freedoms, we are still fortunate enough to have a free press and “MSM.” Our vote is our voice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.