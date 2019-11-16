Editor:
I am a recent transplant to Florida from N.J. I have been hearing a great deal about prohibiting smoking from parks and beaches. Kudos to that!
My concern is not having smoking prohibited at open-air restaurants and bars. The last few times we dined outdoors, rude smokers lit up as we were enjoying our meals. It was as though we were the ones smoking the cigarette. It was absolutely awful.
I love living here in Florida, but smoking in public has got to go. Many people are health-conscious and are truly offended by this disgusting habit. Fortunately for New Jersians, this was banned there years ago and it actually increased business. Florida is really behind the times where smoking is concerned.
I would hope when smoking is banned at our beaches and parks, it would also be banned where people congregate in public such as restaurants.
Lisa Blaine
Punta Gorda
