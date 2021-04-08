Editor:

Because of Florida’s lax restrictions on Covid -19, the state now ranks #1 in the country relative to “variant” cases of the virus: B.1.1.7 variant - UK,  2,274; P. 1.Variant - Brazil, 42; and B.1.351 Variant - South Africa, 14. According to the CDC, a total of 2,330 variant cases are now in the state of Florida.

Unfortunately, the scientists believe the variants may cause: 1) more severe cases of the virus; 2) spread more easily than the present strain of Covid; 3) require different treatments and 4) change the effectiveness of current vaccines.

The CDC also reports Florida has now reached 2 million cases of coronavirus in the state! We rank third in the country! Total mismanagement of the vaccine distribution by the governor has fortunately now been turned around.

I certainly hope that people who have received their Corona injections will continue to wear a mask when venturing out in public. You can have taken your shots and still be a super spreader of the standard Covid or even worse a variant. So don’t just think of yourself. Please care for your fellow citizens.

Stephanie Harrison

Englewood

