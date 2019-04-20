Editor:

After reading, "Will Florida teachers get a raise instead of a bonus," on April 10, I am absolutely disgusted with the incompetence of our Florida Legislature.

How is this for a solution to the issue? All the esteemed members of our Florida House and Senate, receive a bonus instead of a raise. Based on their "performance" for the, citizens/taxpayers/voters/teachers and students in the state of Florida.

Tallahassee demands "dedication and excellence" from our teachers. Yes, the youth of our society deserve that.

I've got a news flash for you folks, the voters in Florida put you in those seats. We can and will hold you to the same performance standards. Enough rhetoric! Get the job done. Raises for our teachers. Just do it.

Thomas J. Renner

North Port

