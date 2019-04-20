Editor:
After reading, "Will Florida teachers get a raise instead of a bonus," on April 10, I am absolutely disgusted with the incompetence of our Florida Legislature.
How is this for a solution to the issue? All the esteemed members of our Florida House and Senate, receive a bonus instead of a raise. Based on their "performance" for the, citizens/taxpayers/voters/teachers and students in the state of Florida.
Tallahassee demands "dedication and excellence" from our teachers. Yes, the youth of our society deserve that.
I've got a news flash for you folks, the voters in Florida put you in those seats. We can and will hold you to the same performance standards. Enough rhetoric! Get the job done. Raises for our teachers. Just do it.
Thomas J. Renner
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.