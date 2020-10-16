Editor:
Did you have trouble with Florida's unemployment system? What you need to know is that was not an accident. The Republicans did this to you on purpose. The systems website and process was deliberately designed to make it very difficult for actual working people to get any help. They got away with it when they only screwed a few hundred people a week, but the current disaster has made a cover up impossible.
Republicans contracted with a company called Deloitte to build the crooked website for $40 million but they ended up paying them $72 million. I don't know how much Deloitte kicked back in the legalized bribery scheme called campaign contributions, but it was enough to award this failure company an even bigger contract for Florida Medicaid. I sure hope your kid doesn't get sick. If Republicans were fiscally responsible they would be demanding a refund.
Republicans back stab the constitutional amendments we vote for and let crooked contractors run wild. They will keep cheating Florida if we don't vote them out. Democrats are no prize but it will take them years to learn to steal like a Republican. Vote Democrat and watch them.
John Ress
Arcadia
