Editor:
I couldn’t believe my eyes this morning when I read that Gov. DeSantis is delivering COVID-19 vaccine to Republican committee members. How did they get ahead of all the other seniors in Charlotte County?
It should be against the law and I hope all the Democrats and independents and seniors who are kicked down another rung in the vaccine chase will remember this when it comes to election time. The Florida roll out has been a joke and now the governor adds insult to injury.
Ann Ball
Rotonda West
