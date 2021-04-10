Editor:
This is for all the Democrats who cast their ballot for Biden - Harris ticket. Fact check stimulus money going to blue states and how much Florida got. This is borrowed money and stimulus dollars, California $26 billion, New York $12 billon and Illinois $7.5 billion.
Ivwould consider that very generous of the federal government with taxpayer dollars to help those states (bail out) when Florida could have got much more if it did not have to help blue states. In all with Covid help California received $49 billion, New York $31 billion and our state of Florida $10 billion. The states with the highest unemployment levels got extra money. I hope the Florida Democrats remember that in the next election.
Richard Fusani
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.