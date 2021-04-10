Editor:

This is for all the Democrats who cast their ballot for Biden - Harris ticket. Fact check stimulus money going to blue states and how much Florida got. This is borrowed money and stimulus dollars, California $26 billion, New York $12 billon and Illinois $7.5 billion.

Ivwould consider that very generous of the federal government with taxpayer dollars to help those states (bail out) when Florida could have got much more if it did not have to help blue states. In all with Covid help California received $49 billion, New York $31 billion and our state of Florida $10 billion. The states with the highest unemployment levels got extra money. I hope the Florida Democrats remember that in the next election.

Richard Fusani

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments