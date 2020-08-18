Editor:
A letter to the editor recently advocated for saving electronic images of ballots. What she conveniently omitted to reveal was that Florida law already requires that we save the original ballots under lock and seal for 22 months. If need be, the boxes can be opened and counted to confirm that they match the results that our office has officially reported. That is the gold standard.
Do you think that fact would have been important to know when weighing her arguments? That’s undoubtedly why she left it out. Saving electronic copies of ballots of which we have the originals is not only against common sense, it is also quite nefarious.
The writer is pushing to create another layer to challenging the election results, tying up its finality for weeks, months or who knows how long. Florida has been a leader in voting with paper ballots and saving them, which more and more states are trending to. It is also the reason we abandoned electronic voting and so-called electronic safeguards she wants.
Fear mongering such as this is a menace to our society, and a danger to the integrity of our voting system. It needs to be called out. Don’t be fooled by half-truths and material misrepresentations of fact by hyper-partisans masquerading as non-partisans. They have an agenda. We do not.
Paul A. Stamoulis
Supervisor of Elections
Charlotte County
