The governor’s moves to control educational programs must stop. He appointed an interim president and installed new trustees at Florida’s New College. The Interim President Corcoran and new trustees have no experience in higher education. Corcoran sent a memo to trustees instructing them to deny tenure to all five candidates stating “a renewed focus ensuring the college is moving towards a more traditional liberal arts institution,” thus demonstrating his dangerously uninformed approach.
I was an assistant professor once, experienced the rigorous journey to tenure and promotion. Very few people are familiar with this process, so it can seem insignificant or mere license to coast until retirement. Both untrue.
A professor must establish stellar records in teaching, advising, researching, publishing and contribution to the community for 5-6 years before attempting tenure. Each academic discipline sets their requirements on number of publications, grants, positive teaching evaluations etc. they will use to guide faculty as they seek tenure. Therefore when New College’s inexperienced chancellor and trustees denied tenure to five successfully vetted faculty they undermined the pursuit of academic excellence, revealed their ignorance and endorsed a game of bait and switch.
Florida’s current political climate, its draconian methods of control over education will ultimately deprive access to excellence because neither new PhDs nor experienced professors will consider employment in Florida’s colleges and universities. We must avert further damage to our educational institutions and limit political interference.
