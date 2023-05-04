Editor:

The governor’s moves to control educational programs must stop. He appointed an interim president and installed new trustees at Florida’s New College. The Interim President Corcoran and new trustees have no experience in higher education. Corcoran sent a memo to trustees instructing them to deny tenure to all five candidates stating “a renewed focus ensuring the college is moving towards a more traditional liberal arts institution,” thus demonstrating his dangerously uninformed approach.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments