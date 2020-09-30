Editor:
The Sept. 21 editorial, "Unemployed struggling in Florida" is correct to conclude that Florida is one of the worst performing states in the nation as far as taking care of its unemployed workers who are struggling during the pandemic. To hope for a true recovery, we need to consider more.
We need to understand something that is vitally important if we are to achieve a just recovery from the virus: Too many were struggling before the pandemic.
Early in 2020, GDP was growing, the stock market approached all-time highs, and unemployment was at record lows. But United Way reports that when COVID-19 hit, nearly 2.6 million Florida households were considered ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed), one emergency away from financial ruin, and unable to afford the basics for survival — despite the fact that they were working. When we add in 1 million families that were in poverty, 45% of Florida’s 7.8 million households were in a dire financial situation before the pandemic.
To aim to “recover” to where we were before the virus, is to aim to leave almost half our households behind. We should change the targets. GDP does not enhance life satisfaction or alleviate poverty. We should focus on more relevant indicators such as a life expectancy, a living wage for all people, and education. That will give us a better chance of achieving a just recovery.
William (Coty) Keller
Port Charlotte
