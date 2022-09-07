LETTER: Floridians must rid our state of DeSantis Sep 7, 2022 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Floridians must rid our state of DeSantisEditor:Gov. DeSantis is proud and he makes it known that he is giving money to Floridians with children to help with expenses.He gave money to survivors of the tornadoes because he said the federal government wouldn’t.He says we are not like the Biden administration that spends like a drunken sailor — his words.He tells us that Biden’s spending habits are what caused us to get in the inflation mess that we are in.What he doesn’t tell you is that he had no problem with accepting $8.8 trillion federal dollars much of what was used to help families with children, and tornado victims. This is fact and this is who your governor is.He calls Dr. Fauci a 5-foot, 7-inch elf and says he should be removed, this elf talk coming from a giant like himself he is 5-foot, 9 inches tall.I guess he likes the way Trump bullies people calling them names making up humiliating nicknames and still getting into the White House.I call for any and all self-respecting Floridians to vote blue and rid us of this stain on our great state of Florida.Those voters that don’t fit into this category will still lower themselves and vote for him.Joseph A Del BonisRotonda West Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Man dies of apparent suicide off U.S. 41 span: Body found hanging over Peace River early Tuesday in view of drivers Police ID fourth victim of 'Hog Trail Killer' Deputies: Missing 12-year-old 'is in danger' Cops: DUI suspect caused four-car wreck on Tamiami Trail Ch-, ch-, ch-, chains: Charlotte chomps at bit for Chipotle, Cheddar’s and Chick Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Man dies of apparent suicide off U.S. 41 span: Body found hanging over Peace River early Tuesday in view of drivers Police ID fourth victim of 'Hog Trail Killer' Deputies: Missing 12-year-old 'is in danger' Cops: DUI suspect caused four-car wreck on Tamiami Trail Ch-, ch-, ch-, chains: Charlotte chomps at bit for Chipotle, Cheddar’s and Chick
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.