New redistricting maps are required in every state every 10 years to reflect population changes in the census data. As the Daily Sun wrote on 10/21/21 in Viewpoint and the Florida Phoenix noted in an article on 10/20/21 there is a lack of transparency.
There are no plans for public meetings in local communities for redistricting and drawing new maps. The Florida Legislature has had only two meetings and does not plan to meet again until the Legislature convenes again in January 2022. The only process for the public to offer comments or suggestions is through an unwieldy website or to take the time and have the ability to travel to Tallahassee to attend a committee meeting. Unless a person is willing to do one of those two things, Floridians will not be able to comment on or submit maps.
Redrawing the maps is important and transparency is vital in order to prevent gerrymandered districts. Gerrymandering impacts everything from the environment, to school safety, to the taxes we pay.
The Republicans as a party are concerned about election transparency and fraud, however they don’t seem to be bothered by those issues when it involves drawing new maps. It is clear that they would prefer to draw maps in a manner that allows them to choose their voters rather than have voters choose them. It is important to let our current elected representatives in Tallahassee know that we expect transparency and public meetings to comment on maps
