Editor:
Possibly the George Floyd situation should be viewed through a less politically correct lens. George Floyd reportedly was a very large and powerful man with a violent criminal history: Prison for assault and robbery, prior conviction for theft with a firearm, and drugs.
His death is clearly very unfortunate, but it is in part a consequence of his arrest requiring four officers to bring him under control. Tightly regulated toxicology laboratory testing showed fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use, although we do not know the levels. Methamphetamine is a stimulant, obtained legally only through a written prescription. Fentanyl, an opiate, can result in impairment of cognitive performance.
The first autopsy reported atherosclerosis, a heart condition, and a history of hypertension. The second independent autopsy by the family's consultant did not mention pre-existing medical conditions or drug use that could have caused or contributed to his death. The initial medical examiner's report indicated no physical findings to support traumatic asphyxiation or strangulation, such as a crushed trachea.
The media seems to make this a clear case of good versus bad. It's more complex and has led to progressive politicians calling for defunding the police and investing this money in vaguely described community organizations. One cannot create a new world without destroying a part of the old, which, in this case, is the rule of law. The activist Democratic socialist would applaud this result along with abolishing property rights, a socially owned economy, workers' self-management and other issues. This would only result in a Hobbesian nightmare.
Kenneth Hopper
Punta Gorda
