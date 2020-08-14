Editor:

I believe what happened to George Floyd is/was a crime. However, let’s take a look at the George Floyd that everybody is celebrating as a hero. It is said that George went to jail for robbery with a gun, served 10 months. He went to jail again for selling drugs.

He went to jail again for possession with intent to sell. He went to jail again for breaking into a house, putting a gun to a pregnant woman’s stomach and ransacking her home and stealing her wallet and cash. On the day of his death, he was arrested for passing counterfeit $10 bills. During his arrest they found a bag of cocaine in his possession.

At the time of his arrest he was high on fentanyl and methamphetamines. I have just one question for you. Would you want George Floyd to be a role model for your son or daughter?

Scott Sorenson

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments