Editor:
Trump’s “triumphant” campaign into Tulsa, June 20, ran into a sea of empty blue seats at his rally in that red state. His rally rantings and ravings were disjointed, full of bluster, preening and denial— normal for the liar-in-chief. Per Fox News polls, some Republican voters acknowledge his corruption to retain power and his daily leadership failures to deal with multiple crises in the country.
Daily, Trump proves his unfitness for the job as President. He not only welcomed Russia’s help to get elected in 2016, John Bolton, his handpicked National Security Advisor and an eyewitness Trump’s corruption and depravity 2018-2019, writes in “The Room Where It Happened” that Trump’s July, 2019, Ukraine quid pro quo (payment of Congressionally-approved aid to fight Russia in exchange for Biden investigations) was just the tip of the iceberg. Bolton documents that in June, 2019, Trump also tried to get the Communist Chinese president to increase the amount of soybeans and wheat they buy from the U.S. so that he could win the Midwest vote again. What was in it for China? Trump tariffs would be lifted and he endorsed Muslim concentration camps in China.
Nov. 3, cannot come soon enough. Vote to flush crooks Donald Trump, William Barr, and corruption-loving Senate and House of Representative enablers, down the toilet and back into the sewer from whence they came. Defeat all GOP candidates. Vote Biden 2020.
Elaine Conway
Punta Gorda
