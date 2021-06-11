Editor:
I am saddened by the ignorant and inflammatory letters appearing in the Daily Sun by some of the county's staunch Republicans. They, along with so many disappointed Trump supporters, have bought solidly into the "big lie" that President Biden was elected only because of some sort of election fraud. The absurdity of this lie is exceeded only by its banality.
The truth of it all is that our country is abiding traitors. Mike Flynn, a retired Army general officer who draws around $100K each year from the government he swore an oath to defend, used this Memorial Day to call for a military coup in our country. Mr. Trump says he'll be reinstated as president in August, revealing his profound lack of understanding of our electoral system. The private audits of elections in states he lost and in which results were certified and already went through recounts will not reveal fraud and will not stand.
Flynn should be stripped of his retirement and court-martialed. Trump and his minions should be shunned by the nation as the traitors they are becoming. And Charlotte County's local Republican wizards should seriously reconsider what this nation represents in the world and in its long history. Seriously!
James Williams
Punta Gorda
