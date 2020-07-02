Editor:
During the Russian revolution in 1918, one of the middle-class businessmen asked "Why are these demonstrators so violent and angry? Why are they looting and destroying our businesses?"
The response was, "Those who have want a peaceful demonstration, those who don't, don't care. You have everything to lose, they have nothing to lose and everything to gain."
These events didn't happen overnight, this has been going on for hundreds of years. People of color have been enslaved by chains, Jim Crowe laws, poverty, injustice, and blind arrogant racism.
In our Declaration of Independence, we declared that "all men are created equal". In our Constitution we declared that all men have the right to pursue their own happiness, to participate in self-government, to expect fair and equal justice, and freedom. People of color have not been allowed to participate in those promises.
Our brothers and sisters of color are frustrated! They are angry, and they are demanding what is rightfully theirs, too!
If we are to change this, we must begin focusing on the problem, and stop focusing on the reactions. If we want to change this, we must change our personal attitudes and opinions...we must begin to "judge people, not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character."
Paul Platt
Punta Gorda
