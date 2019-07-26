Editor:
Republicans have erroneously labeled Democrats as socialists, communists, abortionists, open-border promoters, anti-gun, anti-Christian, pro-Sharia law, business and industry crushers, unpatriotic and more. I am a Democrat and I am none of those.
Actually, Democrats have the same basic values as most Republicans and independents. However, there is disagreement on how to accomplish what we all want. But it can be done if we focus on our similarities and work from there. We can agree on these items:
Health care that doesn’t push us into bankruptcy.
Men and women making decisions about their own bodies regarding health care.
An environment with clean air and water.
Safe food and products for consumers.
Quality primary education and higher education for our children.
A decent, livable wage.
Equal pay for equal work regardless of gender.
Employers hire only those legally in our country.
Immigrants and refugees entering the country legally.
Gun owners who are not mentally ill or convicted felons.
Support for our constitution. (Not Sharia law)
Respect for all people regardless of age, gender, race, religion and orientation.
All Americans really aren’t that far apart in what we want for America. We should stop erroneous accusations and name-calling and start working together on our shared values to find solutions. I guarantee, our country will be much better off when we stop reiterating the language of division and fear espoused by our current president.
Kathy Bruyere
Port Charlotte
