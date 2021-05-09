Editor:

Really? Your “Another View” in May 5 edition. My goodness. Can’t you just let the market dictate some political brilliance??!!

Folks are not stupid. They will decide for themselves if they want their homecare workers vaccinated. All they have to do is tell them or leave them. All of your emotional tripe is just that.

Lynn McKnight

Punta Gorda 

