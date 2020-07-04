Editor:
We consider ourselves patriots and want everyone back working, but people not following CDC guidelines are forcing many to stay home. We’ve tried going to our favorite little stores and restaurants but turn around when we see employees acting like the last 3 months didn’t happen. Sadly, our economy will never recover when only half of us are out spending money. When people stay home so do workers because we simply aren’t out there to be served.
Shame on me if I allow you to possibly expose me or my wife. I won’t let that happen. If your business is not requiring employees to wear PPE then you will never see me or my money ever again. If you don’t care about the “at risk group” now, then why should we ever care about your business in the future? I know I won’t. I will never come back to your establishments.
To the general public: It doesn’t matter if you think this is no worse than the flu or the whole thing is a scamdemic. If you want to do what is best for our country, it’s easy. Stay at least 6 feet away from other people and cover your face while in public. If you think it’s “your right” to not wear face coverings just try not covering anything below the waist. Not acceptable? It’s called a social contract. We all have to make sacrifices. That’s what patriots do. If you care about this country, try acting like it.
Dane Shearer
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.