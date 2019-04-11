editor:

Many times over the years I have read about shipments of huge amounts of illegal drugs worth millions of dollars being confiscated at our borders.

I would like to see these drugs delivered to their destination followed very closely by agents, so that the people on the receiving end of these shipments are prosecuted. For these are the people we need to stop if we are ever going to win the war on drugs.

Joel Cornett

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments