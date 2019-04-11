editor:
Many times over the years I have read about shipments of huge amounts of illegal drugs worth millions of dollars being confiscated at our borders.
I would like to see these drugs delivered to their destination followed very closely by agents, so that the people on the receiving end of these shipments are prosecuted. For these are the people we need to stop if we are ever going to win the war on drugs.
Joel Cornett
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.