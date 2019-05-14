Editor:
I usually ignore letters critical of the NRA, President Trump, etc., because the writers are merely spewing their emotional vitriol. But a recent letter about assault weapons, gun violence and the NRA was beyond ridiculous with misinformation.
There is no such gun as an assault weapon. Our military has combat rifles that can fire automatically (one trigger pull fires several bullets), but a federal permit is required for us to legally own those guns. Some rifles, e.g. AR-15, “look” like those military rifles but they fire only semi-automatically (one trigger pull fires only one bullet), like many handguns and we may legally own them.
The writer states that there were 12 gun deaths per 100,000 of the U.S. in 2017. But seven of those deaths were suicides, accidents, police shootings and rarely involved the so-called assault weapons. Five gun deaths were gang related and actual homicides. Mexico, Honduras, Columbia, Guatemala, and Venezuela all have higher homicide rates than the US with El Salvador at 39. U.S. homicides were at only five per 100,000 and most did not involve so-called assault weapons.
Curious as to what all the fuss was about with the NRA, I joined several years ago to find out from the inside. I learned the NRA foremost promotes gun training and shooting safety. Not one of the mass shooter criminals was an NRA member. Also, NRA donations to Congress in 2018 was only one third of that of 2014, $27 million down to $9.7 million, meaning NRA's influence has greatly diminished.
David Schall
Punta Gorda
