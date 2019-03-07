Editor:
Front page, Sunday, March 3, "What are our lawmakers planning for Tallahassee this year?"
That headline alone should be enough to scare you. That being said, and if my edition is correct, Reps. Grant and Buchanan, Sens. Gruters and Albritton have proposed 115 bills for consideration during this legislative session. Reading the published list, it would appear to me that all four of them have both popular, and voter attracting items fairly well covered.
I'm not too sure that local governments are too happy to have the state take over some of their independent authority, but I guess that's politics. More power to the state. (Whatever happened to conservative values?) Now here comes the real meat of this viewpoint, one that should be reprinted for all to see, on a front page, and not relegated to Page 9.
Saturday, March 2, lobbyists: The skeleton of Florida's body politic, written by Julie Hauserman. In her column are a few quotes: "There are 10 lobbyists in Tallahassee for every legislator." "The lobbyists wait in anticipation of the big payback — that moment when they get a legislator to pass a bill that benefits a client." "We see lobbyist scurrying through the streets bearing campaign checks and promises."
Now, really, is prostituting oneself for the sake of power and re-election what we want to see in our elected officials? Ho hum. Follow the money (or not).
Charles N.Howe
Punta Gorda
