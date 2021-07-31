The Congressional hearing on the January 6th riot is not a sham, political stunt or a game as Republicans have been selling. They were able to have an equally represented panel and they voted it down, now claiming foul.
The one-time of law and order, proud patriots and keepers of the Constitution now align themselves with domestic terrorist and treason. It’s time we call it what it is. Minority leader aka candy sorter for Trump, McCarthy made a frantic call to then President Trump to send the National Guard, he didn’t. Days later on the floor McCarthy stated that Trump bore responsibility for the attack.
He has since been heeled and is feeding the lies at the trough for the believers to gorge on. It is clear those who have to be subpoenaed to testify to the truth and those remaining silent are supporting the terrorists and against our democracy and all that these United States stand for and those who fight to preserve it.
They are cowed to a man of disputable character who cares for no one and nothing but his own. He mocks those who follow him but gladly takes their dollars. He is the “sham” he is the one who in four short years has maligned this country. He is the man behind the curtain and his devotees are much more grievous then those of Oz.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.