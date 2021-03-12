Editor:
Thank you Charlotte County residents for practicing generosity as 23 local food pantries received 37,031 pounds of food donated at the 12th annual Feed the Harbor food drive. You have made a significant impact on those who will be helped because you shared what you have with those who have less.
We estimate congregations from 25 churches were encouraged to shop. Many shoppers unaware of the event in advance were given shopping lists and also donated food purchases. Approximately 200 volunteers from churches and the Boy Scouts participated. Publix stores were very supportive in assisting with this event. In-kind donations from The Joy FM, iHeart radio, Chick-fil-A, and Five Star Realty also helped make this event happen.
It was encouraging to see the countless shoppers who exited the stores with a cart full of bags of food most of which were being donated. Some donated a bag full or one item. Pantries also benefited from one donor who went to a Publix customer service desk and arranged to buy two pallets of food that had not yet been put on the shelves at a cost of $2,200. A businessman arrived at a Publix Store with 30 or more boxes each containing many items that our pantries need.
Thank you for blessing the less fortunate in our great community. Please join us on Feb. 27th, 2022 as we help the hungry and homeless. Bring a neighbor next year!
Bill Martin
Punta Gorda
