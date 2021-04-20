Editor:
On behalf of the Fresh Jersey Tomatoes, I wanted to thank everyone who contributed to making our food drive benefiting families in Charlotte County a whopping success. The FJT Food Drive started Feb. 1 and ran through March 31. Due to the generosity of everyone who donated nonperishable food items at our 28 locations, we were able to help over 430 families.
We would not have been able to do this had it not been for an amazing group of people. A huge thank you to Lynn Dorler, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County, Monica Luna and their team for everything they did to help us distribute our donations. Thank you to our local business owners and organizations who allowed us to place our boxes in their stores and offices.
Thank you John Wright, president/The Punta Gorda Chamber and his staff for partnering with us, Brooklyn Joes, The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte State Bank (Punta Gorda branch), Chelsea Place, Coastal Expressions, Dream Salon & Spa, Friendly Floors, Gettel of Charlotte County (five dealerships), Hessler Floor Covering, HipNotique, Isles Fitness, Keller Williams Peace River Partners, Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, PG Social House, Punta Gorda Police and Fire Departments, River City Grill, Room by Room, WhitCo Insurance/Alexia Martin Agency, and the Wyvern Hotel.
A very special thank you to these awesome FJT’s; Frances Bell, Susan Barnhart, Marie Boehm, Marie Buccellato, Linda Carmine, Lin & John Coyle, Joanne Fritz, Cheryl Panetta and Helene Salvo.
Our community rocks!
Nanette Leonard
Punta Gorda
