Editor:
Thank you Charlotte County residents for your generosity! Local food pantries received 31,256 pounds of food collected on Feb. 23. The 11th annual “Feed The Harbor” food drive was organized by a committee representing five churches, and the food collected was distributed to 23 local food pantries. Churches, shoppers, approximately 175 volunteers from churches, the Boy Scouts, in-kind donors, Publix stores, H.E.L.P. and pantries helped make this ecumenical event very successful.
I am told the dollar value of food collected exceeds $50,000. That is a great impact for a one day event. The more significant impact is on the people who will be helped because you shared what you have with those who have less.
Many churches participated by asking their congregations and parishioners to shop after church. One senior couple told a volunteer they had budgeted $400 for the event but at checkout had only spent $200. They gave our volunteer $200 and asked them to shop for them. Many in this wonderful community, doing their Sunday shopping were unaware of the event in advance but were given shopping lists and donated food purchases.
As a bonus our kids and grandkids who shopped got to experience a life lesson in giving.
All Publix stores in Charlotte County were very supportive in assisting with this event. In-kind donations came from The Joy FM, iHeart radio, Extra Space Self Storage, and Five Star Realty.
Thank you again for helping meet the needs of the less fortunate in Charlotte County.
Bill Martin
Punta Gorda
