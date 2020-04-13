Editor:

There is an issue with drive-thru and carry out service. Through no fault of their own and doing the best they can, food is prepared by workers who may or may not be infected with the virus and who may be asymptotic are preparing food.

To make matters worse that person may not be infected today but may be infected when they show up tomorrow. I would shop the drive thru/carry out that would advertise that their food preparers are tested every day before they work. That could be done by taking the temperature of the worker as they enter work. That could be done with a laser device.

If the worker’s temp is under 100 degrees they work. Not fool proof but better then what we have. And, advertise that this store does that. Inexpensive and fast.

Rene Desjardins

Punta Gorda

