Editor:
Youth football and cheerleading are alive and well in Englewood, although it’s no longer affiliated with Pop Warner.
After much research, and contemplation our board of directors has decided to team up with the American Youth Football/Cheer organization. Rule changes made by local and National Pop Warner organizations contributed to our decision. We feel that aligning with AYF/AYC will allow more of our local youth, not only from Englewood, but surrounding communities as well, become involved in an organization emphasizing on learning, playing and enjoying the sport while based on instilling high moral standards by stressing the importance of academic achievement and community involvement.
Our goal for this season, and beyond, is to be a true community organization. Home football games at our field on San Casa should be an event that everyone wants to attend. Our cheer competitions should have the support and backing of not only parents and coaches, but real fans of our youth programs. We invite you, our friends and neighbors, to our field. We invite you to see the talent, dedication, and hard work that our youngsters possess. We invite you to help us grow and shine. I can promise you will not be disappointed.
Our first major event this season will be our “Kick-Off Extravaganza” on Sunday, June 2, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Take this opportunity to see our facilities and meet some of our parents, coaches, and board members.
For more information you can visit our website at www.englewoodcats.com.
Andrew Mitchell
Port Charlotte
