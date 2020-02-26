Editor:
In submitting the letter, ‘’Trump and Religion Don’t Mix’’, the author of this piece has exhibited a critical misunderstanding of the Grace of God, which is the heart of the Judeo-Christian religions.
Any religion, might be defined as...a set of beliefs and standards.
If one proposed that Trump has exhibited a list of generally accepted wrongdoings, then the evidence is there..
The writer, however, did not acknowledge nor perhaps understand that many of whom we call, the mightiest Patriarchs of these two great religions, could have also been maligned, just as this author has done with Trump.
Moses killed a man and attempted to hide his act, David was an adulterer who sent the husband of the woman whom he desired to his death, Paul, who wrote most of the New Testament, originally sentenced Christians to death..
Those who recognize that they are sinners are the very people who God calls to His highest use.
The author mentioned that Trump had not asked God for forgiveness.
I don’t know if that is really where Trump’s understanding is and neither does this author, who seems to take ‘’’Holier than Thou’’ to new heights.
It is good to be reminded that we are "not’’ voting for a new minister, nor for a spiritual Leader, but instead we are voting for a president who will do the best for this country of America and all its sinners. Sinners and religion do mix, even if one sinner is named Trump!.
Betten Hoover
Rotonda West
