Editor:

Should the decline and fall of America be ever written, the thesis would surely be not external but internal causes. For years both political parties have been kicking cans down the road. Each party has its own agenda to the neglect of balanced budgets, Economics 101. Rather than find common ground the parties prefer polarization of public opinion. The Chinese are prospering under their fascist government which is running circles around democratic governments.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments