Should the decline and fall of America be ever written, the thesis would surely be not external but internal causes. For years both political parties have been kicking cans down the road. Each party has its own agenda to the neglect of balanced budgets, Economics 101. Rather than find common ground the parties prefer polarization of public opinion. The Chinese are prospering under their fascist government which is running circles around democratic governments.
Politicians purposely distract and disorient the people with trivial political tit for tats, nit picking each other over things that usually don't amount to a hill of beans while ignoring governmental economic inefficiencies.
Homosexuals, transgender and heterosexuals have been around forever. What's sexuality got to do with a lawful orderly society? With pragmatic efficient government? Why politically play one group against the other?
In the 2024 elections Democrats will spend hundreds of millions in the swing states trying to persuade undecided independent voters that their quest for absolute equality is not a pipe dream but an abstract ideology they can make a reality. Abracadabra!
America First is a conservative isolationist point of view of which no one can claim exclusive ownership. In 2016 and 2020 white educated alpha females in the suburbs did not vote for Donald Trump and it would be a cold day in hell if they will in 2024. So, you see, for the sake of America it's got to be anybody but Trump.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.