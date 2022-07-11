In 1773 the Eastern Lunatic Asylum was built in Williamsburg, Virginia. The mentally ill were thought of as having lost their reason and though mostly harmless they were in way of everyday business.
In a recent article Mark Follman stated that bi-polar and schizophrenic people are more likely to be victims of violence than perpetrators of violence. The link between mental illness and violent behavior is small and not useful for predicting violent acts.
Mass shooters are not completely, totally insane in that they do not just snap but rather that they decide. They feel justified, they arm themselves, they methodically plan their attacks. They are motivated by delusional perceptions of entrenched grievances, rage, despair, and a touch of evil that is a reptilian throwback. Evil like good is not just prevalent but ubiquitous. People who find themselves in close proximity to these would-be killers are too scared, too terrified to speak up.
It has been over fours years since Nikolas Cruz murdered 17. Why is he still alive? Why hasn't he at least been sentenced? Justice delayed is justice denied. He is enjoying the spotlight of notoriety.
So you see, it falls on society to step up and do the responsible mature thing. If you own an assault rifle, keep it. But for the sake of children and other innocent bystanders, future sales of assault rifles should be banned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.