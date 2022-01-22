In Atlanta, Biden told multiple lies concerning Republican state legislatures’ voting integrity bills and called half of the country racists for not supporting the Democrats' “For the People Act.”
No Democrat has ever explained the details of their un-constitutional federal election take over. Fortunately, The Heritage Foundation has several articles discussing it. Go to https://www.heritage.org/ and search “For the People Act” for detail. Below are short descriptions of the most egregious parts.
· Requires states to accept no-fault absentee ballots while banning signature verification and accept them up to 10 days after election day.
· Require states to allow ballot harvesting.
· Prevent states from checking eligibility of voters or removing ineligible voters and banning voter ID laws. Allows anyone to vote who signs a form saying they are who they say they are.
· Restricts state’s abilities to clean voter roles.
· Criminalizes anyone “hindering, interfering, or preventing anyone from registering or voting."
· All lawsuits could only take place in the D.C. District Court
· Allow same-day registration with no ID requirement. (I could vote in multiple districts.)
· Allow voting outside one’s home district.
· Require states to automatically register all “individuals” (as opposed to “citizens”) using state and federal databases – registering ineligible voters including aliens.
· Allow 16- and 17-year-olds to register which coupled with the ban on voter ID and restrictions on ability to challenge would allow them to vote.
Interesting side note: Washington D.C. requires picture ID to enter restaurants and bars (with proof of vaccination) but not to vote. Is that racist?
