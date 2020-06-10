Editor:
Everyone makes choices. That is your right.
Everyone knows that when you drink alcohol, you get drunk and addicted. When you do drugs, you become high and addicted. Put a drunk and drugged-up person in a motor vehicle and they can kill someone. How is that the problem of the deceased person's family?
They need to change laws right now that if you are drunk or drugged-up and kill someone, you will understand that you give up your life because of your problem. This should be mandatory on all driver's licenses and if you do not sign, you do not get to drive.
How many people do you think will be finding help for their problem instead of the state of Florida enabling them to make bad choices time after time at the expense of the public's welfare?
You need to make these people want to fix their problem before they kill someone, not after. Stop making the public pay for someone's personal problem that we don't even know.
Richard Bayer
Punta Gorda
